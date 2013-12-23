  1. Home
Samsung Smart TVs get finger gesture and improved voice controls

|
The new range of Smart TVs from Samsung for 2014 will be coming with a host of improvements to gesture and voice controls. All will be unveiled at CES in January, but for now we've been told what to expect.

Waving your arms about for gesture controls is set to be a thing of the past as a lazy flick of the finger should now be enough. The enhanced sensitivity of the camera that watches you can now pick up finger movements, like a far-away Leap Motion. This means you can adjust volume or find what you want with simple finger gestures.

Voice has also had an overhaul to make controls simpler and quicker. Now rather than saying: "Channel 501" you can just chirp: "501" and it will change instantly. It should work fine, presuming you don't watch TV in a bingo hall.

Voice search and controls are meant to be better too allowing you to find anything from one place, rather than navigating into a certain app first. And if you search for sports results, say while watching TV, they will appear at the bottom of the page in a clickable pop-up.

The full range of capabilities with the new update - and whether they will work as a software update on older models - should be announced at CES in January.

