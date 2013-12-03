  Samsung and LG to show off flexible OLED TVs at CES in January 2014

Last year at CES we were wowed by Samsung and LG’s 4K screens and curved OLEDs. This year the rumour mill is pointing towards a totally new type of flexible OLED.

According to Korea Times the companies will both be unveiling curved OLED screens that can change shape and are controlled by a remote. Details are scant but it appears the TV will be able to change shape to suit the angle from which it's being viewed. So rather than simply being curved, like the current OLEDs, that curve might change to bend towards you to improve your viewing angle.

The OLED technology should be plastic like the screens found in the LG G Flex and the Samsung Galaxy Round mobile phones.

“Samsung will unveil a prototype of the flexible OLED TV at next month’s ICES,” said an industry official. He declined to unveil specific details about the new TV ㅡ only saying that the display size will be “huge”.

He did go on to say: “Samsung’s key local component partner,m obviously including Samsung Display, have already been in the process of supplying the needed parts. I don’t know yet whether the prototype will be displayed in a Samsung booth or only to major clients in closed meetings.”

The TV will also feature specialised software that will adapt the image to the screen shape so there is no distortion. It all sounds well thought out but analysts say it’s still going to be a long way from mass production.