  Vevo launches on Samsung Smart TVs for your music video obsession

Vevo, a popular music video streaming, has launched on Samsung's Smart TV line, the company announced. Vevo will provide access to 75,000 HD music videos and concert performances from users television sets, for the whole family to dance and gawk over Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball.

No longer will you have to go searching through the YouTube app, Vevo wants to do the sorting. You'll be able to search for particular tracks and browse genres like rap/hip hop, alternative, etc and see specific sections like "popular today" - so you know what the rest of the world is obsessing about.

You can build playlists tailored to your own tastes. There's the ability to sign on using Vevo credentials and sync the playlists created across several platforms to the Vevo Samsung Smart TV app. Furthermore, Vevo has made it easy to add videos during playback to existing playlists using Samsung hot keys. While watching a video, hit the “A” key and choose which playlist to add the video to.

You can also add to playlists while browsing related videos in the player. If you don't have an account, you can create a playlist with up to seven videos without having to login.

The launch of Vevo on Samsung's platform follows a similar move on the Apple TV last month. Nothing changes over on Apple's platform, you still get access to 75,000 HD music videos, exclusive original programming and live concert performances.

Vevo is a joint venture music video website operated by Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Google and Abu Dhabi Media, with EMI licensing the content. This gives the company a large reach over the popular music you probably listen to on a daily basis.

The Vevo on Samsung Smart TV is available now in the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Spain and the UK. Only users with 2012 and 2013 Samsung Smart TVs and Blu-ray players can access the Vevo app.