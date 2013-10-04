  Samsung HomeSync media streamer goes on sale 6 October for $299

Samsung has finally announced availability of its HomeSync media streamer, unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February. Targeted for Galaxy device owners, the HomeSync will be available to customers in the US from Sunday 6 October for $299 (£185). Availability outside of the US has not yet been announced.

The small box plays an Apple TV-like role, hooking up to a user's television and delivering 1080p content over Wi-Fi. The main target looks to be streaming media from Galaxy smartphones, and it features a 1TB hard drive that can store all your goods for access away from the home. The HomeSync runs Android, bringing Google Play access so you can play Angry Birds right from your television set. It features a 1.7GHz dual core processor, 1GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.0, HDMI, and USB. A custom Samsung user interface is found on top.

“HomeSync is a powerful platform that we envision to be the center of a household’s connected life,” said Nanda Ramachandran, vice-president of emerging business at Samsung Mobile. “We saw an opportunity to create a companion device at home, that seamlessly syncs all of your mobile content wherever you are.”

We were impressed with the design of the HomeSync when we checked it out at MWC. It's definitely a device that will appeal to Galaxy smartphone owners, letting them sync their handsets automatically with NFC, mirror the screen of a Samsung handset, and run apps from Google Play right on their television set. Other cool features include the ability to set up eight separate password-protected accounts, keeping some content away from the shared area for a bit of privacy.

The HomeSync will be available at Samsung mini-stores found inside Best Buy, along with Best Buy Mobile stores, Newegg, Amazon and Samsung's website store on Sunday.