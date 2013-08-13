  Samsung 55-inch curved OLED TV begins shipping, with $6,000 price cut to rival LG

Samsung announced its 55-inch OLED television with a curved display in January, and now the set is finally shipping to select retailers in the US. It will therefore soon be available for purchase. If you have $8,999 (£5,800) to spare, that is.

The good news is that the set is $6,000 less than originally expected. With that savings, you still get access to the company's Multi-View feature. It basically lets two people watch different shows at the same time when using active 3D glasses. Pretty cool. The set is also compatible with the Evolution Kit that Samsung unveiled at CES.

Called the Samsung KN55S9, it is Samsung's first OLED TV for sale in the US. It has arrived hot on the heels of LG though, with the first curved, 55-inch OLED TV for sale in the US landing just last month from LG. So, now you know where that huge discount came from.

Because of the late arrival of the KN55S9 in the states, Samsung has undercut LG's price by $6,000. This is presumably a conscious and competitive move by the South Korean company, to make the KN55S9 look more attractive than the LG 55EA9800.