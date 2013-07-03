  Samsung acquires streaming startup Boxee - to boost smart TVs?

Samsung has allegedly snapped up Boxee, the set-top box maker and streaming video start-up, for $30 million.

Israeli news websites The Marker and The Calcalist reported on the acquisition on Wednesday, noting Boxee had headquarters in New York City and offices in Tel Aviv. TechCrunch also reported - citing "reliable sources" - that the South Korean company had acquired Boxee. Moreover, Boxee's team of 45 people will reportedly work under Samsung.

Boxee released its latest hardware initiative, the Boxee Cloud DVR, earlier this year. It was basically another form of the Boxee TV with an emphasis on over-the-air HD streaming and recording of broadcast channels. It's assumed that Samsung would integrate Boxee's hardware and technology in its smart TV line-up, but not all the details are available at this time.

With that said, VentureBeat first revealed in June that Boxee was looking for a buyer. All Things D followed up with a similar report. When reached for a confirmation, Boxee had replied with, "No comment".

Update: The New York Times has received confirmation that Samsung acquired Boxee for $30 million, and the reported noted that the deal should help Samsung "improve its software for its Internet-connected televisions".

Also, for Boxee Cloud DVR users, Boxee updated its website on Wednesday to announce that the beta Cloud DVR functionality it provided to certain Boxee TV users will no longer be available after 10 July. Users will therefore not have access to their existing recordings after that date.