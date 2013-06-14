  Samsung Smart TVs now offer top four on-demand services

Samsung is the latest to add the full suite of terrestrial on-demand services to its smart TVs. The company now offers the biggest range of catch-up straight through your TV, in the form of ITV Player, Demand 5, 4oD and exclusive to Samsung, ITV Player.

According to Samsung, 10 per cent of UK TV viewing is now done through catch-up and on-demand services. Samsung's S Recommendation engine, which helps pick out content to watch based on viewing habits, can issue recommendations from Samsung's Smart TV on-demand services.

"According to our report, Samsung Futures: The Future of Smart TV, people now spend an average of 2.7 hours a day watching TV. We know that more and more people are using catch-up services, so demand for our full catch-up offering will be high," said Guy Kinnell, head of TV and AV at Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland.

"We’ve also seen content providers such as the BBC meeting this trend by commissioning original dramas for BBC iPlayer while House of Cards has been streamed exclusively for Netflix subscribers."

On top of the full suite of on-demand services, Samsung sets also feature the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Spotify. Those who have Samsung Smart TVs dating from 2011 onwards will find that BBC iPlayer, 4oD, ITV Player and Demand 5 are now all up and running.