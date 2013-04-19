  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Samsung TV news

Samsung 'significantly' expanding UHD TV models at IFA 2013

|
  Samsung 'significantly' expanding UHD TV models at IFA 2013
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Samsung has confirmed that it will be expanding its line-up of ultra high-definition (UHD) televisions at the IFA 2013 trade show in September. 

Speaking at the IFA Global Press Conference 2013 in Sardinia, Michael Zoeller, senior director of sales at marketing at Samsung Europe, confirmed that Samsung would be introducing new models.

"At IFA, Samsung is going to increase significantly its UHD line-up, with products larger and smaller than our current 85-inch S line. That's all I'm saying, don't ask more," said Zoeller teasingly.

The Samsung S9 model, sitting pretty at 85-inches, was launched at CES 2013, and will cost you in excess of £20,000.

The news today will stir excitement at both ends, firstly as you'll be able to get your hands on a smaller – presumably more affordable – Samsung UHD TV as well as larger screens, although Samsung had previously mentioned 95- and 110-inch models, so the news may not come as a huge surprise.

Samsung is remaining tight-lipped on any other details, but you can but that the new models will come with all the integrated features we've seen from Samsung recently, including the option to upgrade your TV so it remains future proof.

It looks like we'll have to wait until September and IFA 2013 to see Samsung's future UHD models.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments