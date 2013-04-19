  Samsung 'significantly' expanding UHD TV models at IFA 2013

Samsung has confirmed that it will be expanding its line-up of ultra high-definition (UHD) televisions at the IFA 2013 trade show in September.

Speaking at the IFA Global Press Conference 2013 in Sardinia, Michael Zoeller, senior director of sales at marketing at Samsung Europe, confirmed that Samsung would be introducing new models.

"At IFA, Samsung is going to increase significantly its UHD line-up, with products larger and smaller than our current 85-inch S line. That's all I'm saying, don't ask more," said Zoeller teasingly.

The Samsung S9 model, sitting pretty at 85-inches, was launched at CES 2013, and will cost you in excess of £20,000.

The news today will stir excitement at both ends, firstly as you'll be able to get your hands on a smaller – presumably more affordable – Samsung UHD TV as well as larger screens, although Samsung had previously mentioned 95- and 110-inch models, so the news may not come as a huge surprise.

Samsung is remaining tight-lipped on any other details, but you can but that the new models will come with all the integrated features we've seen from Samsung recently, including the option to upgrade your TV so it remains future proof.

It looks like we'll have to wait until September and IFA 2013 to see Samsung's future UHD models.