  Could Samsung's Charge advert by Romain Gavras be its best ever? (video)

To get across the S Recommendation and motion control aspects of its latest Smart TV, Samsung hired Grammy-award winning director Romain Gavras to put together an advert that has you glued to it all the way through.

In just one-and-a-half minutes, the advert titled Charge treats us to a Lord of the Rings-style elven rider, police cars, crashes, Roman soldiers, kickboxing cheerleaders, Mad Max-style dune buggies and much, much more. It's a real feast for the eyes.

Indeed, it could well be the best advert we've seen from Samsung, and we include theÂ US Galaxy Note ad that mocked Apple fanboys, and featuring The Darkness's Justin Hawkins. And that's saying something.

Romain Gavras won his Grammy for the video of M.I.A's Bad Girls, which we thoroughly recommend you check out too. S Recommend, in fact...

What do you think? Best tech ad you've seen? Let us know in the comments below...