  Samsung S9 85-inch 4K UHDTV priced at £23,500 in South Korea, available soon for pre-order

Samsung has announced that its new S9 85-inch 4K Ultra High Definition TV announced at CES at the start of January will soon be available for pre-order in its homeland of South Korea.

The price of the S9 isn't cheap by any means, costing 40 million won (or roughly £23,500) at launch. Ouch.

With a narrow market and expensive parts, Samsung has manufactured only 77 units for the first batch of customers who have got to have the latest and greatest the company makes. There's no word on when exactly pre-orders begin (other than soon), but March has been thrown around for a potential launch.

We got our first look at the impressive S9 at Samsung's CES 2013 keynote this year. It is powered by a quad-core processor inside and has 2.2 speakers capable of 120 watts of sound. What makes this set unique, besides its full-LED technology, is its built-in stand in which the speakers are stored. Sadly, a Samsung representative at the show told us that you can't spin the display for hours of fun.

The stars of the show were the 4K television, with announcements from LG, Panasonic, and others. It's worth noting that we're still a good few years off from 4K content hitting in masses, though Netflix did show off 4K at the trade-show.

Samsung has not detailed a UK or US launch as yet.