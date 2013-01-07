New Samsung Smart TV design revealed in CES poster: What does 'S Recommendation' feature do?

The saying "the early bird catches the worm" is definitely true when it comes to CES. Not only have the most eagle-eyed caught a glimpse of the Sony Xperia Z on the trade show floor a day before it is due to be announced, but just visiting the Las Vegas Convention Center two days before the whole shebang is due to start has also gleaned us a rather interesting preview.

Up high on the advertising posters outside the venue, Samsung has displayed a picture of what must be the company's new flagship Smart TV.

Admittedly, it looks like the 2012 model - the ES8000 - but has a rather unusual stand. It's curved and slim, and you don't really see it protrude, unlike some Samsung stands of old.

Other than that, the user interface looks different, but we've already had a glimpse of that in the Korean promo pictures of the Smart TV Evolution Kit that emerged last week. And we'll bring you more on the experience when we've had a proper hands-on play.

More interesting, perhaps, are the two features listed alongside the picture - "S Recommendation" and "Voice Interaction". While the latter is obvious in many respects, the former throws up a few connotations - mostly ideas around Smart TV apps. Will the new TVs recommend apps and content based on your own viewing and playing profile?

Whatever it may be, Pocket-lint will be reporting from the Samsung press conference live from CES in Las Vegas later today, when all will be finally revealed.