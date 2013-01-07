  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Samsung TV news

New Samsung Smart TV design revealed in CES poster: What does 'S Recommendation' feature do?

|
1/3 Pocket-lint
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

The saying "the early bird catches the worm" is definitely true when it comes to CES. Not only have the most eagle-eyed caught a glimpse of the Sony Xperia Z on the trade show floor a day before it is due to be announced, but just visiting the Las Vegas Convention Center two days before the whole shebang is due to start has also gleaned us a rather interesting preview.

Up high on the advertising posters outside the venue, Samsung has displayed a picture of what must be the company's new flagship Smart TV.

Admittedly, it looks like the 2012 model - the ES8000 - but has a rather unusual stand. It's curved and slim, and you don't really see it protrude, unlike some Samsung stands of old.

Other than that, the user interface looks different, but we've already had a glimpse of that in the Korean promo pictures of the Smart TV Evolution Kit that emerged last week. And we'll bring you more on the experience when we've had a proper hands-on play.

More interesting, perhaps, are the two features listed alongside the picture - "S Recommendation" and "Voice Interaction". While the latter is obvious in many respects, the former throws up a few connotations - mostly ideas around Smart TV apps. Will the new TVs recommend apps and content based on your own viewing and playing profile?

Whatever it may be, Pocket-lint will be reporting from the Samsung press conference live from CES in Las Vegas later today, when all will be finally revealed.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments