Samsung to show Evolution Kit at CES 2013, upgrade your 2012 Smart TV to latest specs

With full details to be unveiled at the forthcoming trade show, Samsung has revealed that the Smart TV Evolution Kit promised during last year's CES will be on show at this year's event.

The Evolution Kit will allow owners of several of the company's top-of-the-range 2012 Smart TVs to gain 2013 specifications by simply replacing a module on the back of their sets - this includes the current flagship model, the ES8000. At the time of the concept's original unveiling, Pocket-lint thought the idea groundbreaking, and we still do.

While the actual details are unknown, Samsung has promised that the Smart TV Evolution Kit will add hardware enhancements with new, faster central and graphics processors. These will offer "faster speeds for browsing the internet and will add the ability to "multitask by using apps while watching TV".

Smart Interaction features will be improved too, with motion and voice control to benefit from enhancements. And the Smart Hub - Samsung's portal for apps and the like - will be upgraded to the 2013 version.

"Evolution Kit has opened a new era of Smart TV and completed a true Smart TV with its innovative concept, which fits in the rapidly changing IT trends," said Sunny Lee, executive vice-president of the manufacturer's visual display sales & marketing team.

"Consumers can enjoy the latest features and services every year without having to purchase a brand new set. Samsung Smart TV users will enjoy Timeless TV that transcends time with Evolution Kit."

The price for the new module is yet to be revealed.

Pocket-lint will be at CES 2013 in force from this coming weekend (6 January and on). We'll bring you more as we get it.