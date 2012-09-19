  Samsung Digital Theatre app brings the Young Vic and RSC plays to your living room

Samsung Smart TV owners who complain that they never get to go to the theatre any more can now do so, after a partnership between the Korean manufacturer and a number of leading theatres in the UK.

The Digital Theatre App on the Samsung Smart TV promises to bring some of the most "critically acclaimed" productions from British theatre into homes around the world, says the company.

Working in partnership with some of the great British theatre companies including the Young Vic, Royal Shakespeare Company, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and the Almeida Theatre, the idea is to bring the latest productions on your telly to save you forking out a fortune on tickets.

The Smart TV App will bring Digital Theatre productions direct to the living room for the first time, giving viewers a "best seat in the house experience" at the touch of a button, although sadly not actually there - kind of the point of the theatre.

Still, the Digital Theatre app will enable theatre fans to watch a clutch of plays including All My Sons with David Suchet, Much Ado About Nothing with David Tennant and Parlour Song with Toby Jones, in the comfort of their own home glass of wine in hand.

The Digital Theatre Smart TV App joins a growing collection of Apps available on Samsung Smart TVs including ITV Player, BBC iPlayer, Rightmove, Muzu.tv, Facebook and Twitter.

The new App will be available on Samsung 2012 Smart Interaction enabled models. Sadly, the app doesn't include the ability to pre-order your drinks from the bar. You'll have to nag your kids to do that for you.