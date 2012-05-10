Samsung OLED TV here before the end of 2012, but you better start saving now

Samsung’s revolutionary OLED TV’s are to become available before the end of the year, but they sure aren’t cheap

Pocket-lint was lucky enough to get some hands-on time with the 55-inch uber-skinny TV at CES and we were blown away, claiming it was “the future of television technology”.

However, with a retail price of more than 10 million Korean won, which works out at around £5,430, Samsung is possibly pricing itself out of the market.

In fairness to Samsung, it concedes that initially its Super OLED televisions will be for a niche market of early adopters, with the manufacturer’s head of TV business say “it will take another two to three years for the new screen technology to go mainstream”.

Now we’re not advocating a price war, but with LG also set to launch a range of OLED display TVs, perhaps some healthy competition is needed for us to see a drop in price.

Samsung UK is currently looking into official prices for the UK so we’ll be sure to keep you posted when we hear of something.

UPDATE: Samsung got back to us and said that because pricing was up to retailers, it was unable to comment. We'd still suggest saving those pennies.

Will you be buying Samsung's 55-inch OLED TV? We want to know.