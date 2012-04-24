  Samsung 2012 Smart TVs land in the UK

If you were wowed by Samsung's line-up of TVs when they launched at CES 2012, then good news: they're available to buy in the UK now.

Leading the charge is the Samsung ES8000, packed with technology and effortlessly thin, it will hit you with both 2D and 3D content and has an integrated camera for "smart interaction", offering gesture and voice control and face recognition.

You get the latest version of Samsung's Smart Hub, with access to a wide range of internet content, as well as DNLA sharing, so you can view content from your smartphone or home media server.

You can also upgrade the TV, thanks to a clever changeable Smart Evolution module that slots into the rear of the unit with the latest software, promising to keep your gogglebox current.

The range is now available from UK retailers, with the 55-inch ES8000 costing you a substantial £2499, from John Lewis, Currys or PC World, as well as other retailers.

But, as is always the way with these things, Samsung has already teased that they'll be launching a super luxury set in the Autumn at IFA 2012, a set that will sit above the specification of their current flagship TV.