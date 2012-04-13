  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Samsung TV news

New Samsung super luxury TV in the works, details to be revealed at IFA 2012

|
Pocket-lint New Samsung super luxury TV in the works, details to be revealed at IFA 2012
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Samsung today confirmed that it will be launching a new luxury TV in August, at the IFA press conference to be held in Berlin, 31 August to 5 September.

Michael Zoeller, European marketing director of Samsung Televisions, said that the new super-luxury set would sit above current models in Samsung's line-up, but joked "don't ask me anything about it", keeping tight lipped on any real details.

Zoeller teased the details at the IFA Global Press Conference in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

With Samsung's current flagship set, the ES8000, packing in a huge range of feature - such as gesture and voice control, face recognition, AllShare wireless content sharing and the Smart Hub offering a huge range of services and content - we're not quite sure exactly what else their new set will include.

We are sure, however, that Samsung will stick with its existing thin and almost bezel-less design, so we can only guess that this will see the introduction of a 4K display, bumping the resolution for higher-definition visuals. Naturally, you'll be looking at a price in excess of the £2,500 Samsung is asking for the 55-inch ES8000.

At the same time, Zoeller confirmed that more details on the company's anticipated Super OLED TV, introduced at CES 2012, will be coming at IFA 2012. We should have a price then for those eyeing one up for Christmas.

Excited about an even higher-end Samsung TV? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments