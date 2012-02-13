Samsung not worried by Apple iTV threat

They've done battle in the smartphone ring, they've gone toe-to-toe in the tablet arena and, if the much anticipated and rumoured Apple iTV system turns out to be the real deal, they are about to face off once again in the fight for living room supremacy.

But Samsung isn't bothered one bit. Well, AV product manager Chris Moseley isn't, at least. Pocket-lint caught up with the AV boss at the Korean company's European Forum in Prague and he explained that Samsung's superiority in picture quality means that Apple's much touted TV isn't ringing any alarm bells at Sammy HQ.

"We've not seen what they've done but what we can say is that they don't have 10,000 people in R&D in the vision category," he said.

"They don't have the best scaling engine in the world and they don't have world renowned picture quality that has been awarded more than anyone else.

"TVs are ultimately about picture quality. Ultimately. How smart they are...great, but let's face it that's a secondary consideration. The ultimate is about picture quality and there is no way that anyone, new or old, can come along this year or next year and beat us on picture quality.

"So, from that perspective, it's not a great concern but it remains to be seen what they're going to come out with, if anything."

Moseley was speaking at the European expo where Samsung further detailed its revamped Smart TV platform that we first reported on last month from CES.

On stage at the Prague Congress Centre, Michael Zoeller, European marketing director TV/AV, Samsung Europe, stated that the electronics giant had a 32 per cent share of the total European TV market and a whopping 60 per cent share in the premium €1,500+ market.

Apple, once again, has some catching up to do if and when its TV finally arrives.