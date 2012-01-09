  Samsung BD-ES6000 Blu-ray: Small package, well connected

There was a time when any device you connected to your TV had to be the right size of box. Gone are the days of numerous 40cm-wide boxes beneath your TV. Now you may only need Samsung's compact BD-ES6000 smart Blu-ray player.

Samsung has been adding connected features to its TVs and peripherals for a couple of years, but the announcements at CES 2012 in Las Vegas take the company to a new level.

The 3D Blu-ray player not only offers playback of your HD discs, but gives you access to a whole range of smart features too. You can install Samsung Apps, fire up a browser and control it all with a USB keyboard and mouse, should you choose to do so. You'll also be able to control the Blu-ray player via a Wi-Fi remote control app, available on Android or iOS, which will let you search for content as well as use the keyboard for text entry.

You'll get Wi-Fi connectivity and DLNA compatibility so you can stream content around your house, making an effective upgrade to an existing, older, TV.

The compact Blu-ray player will upscale your content so it looks its best when it arrives on your TV, along with supporting Dolby Digital TrueHD and DTS-HD audio.

This all comes from a player that is only slightly larger than the diameter of a Blu-ray Disc. No word on prices or availability just yet, as we're still awaiting all the details.