  Samsung InTouch brings Skype and Internet to your TV

Fancy Skype on your TV? Well come March you could have just that with the Samsung inTouch TV accessory. Basically it'll sit on top of any HDTV you might have lying around and enable you to view and be viewed by your Skype buddies.

And it's not only Skype functionality that the inTouch brings to your TV, as you'll be able to browse the web and connect with YouTube as well. The camera system also has Wi-Fi built-in along with 720p high-definition video and a range of pre-loaded apps.

So what you're getting here is an alternative to buying a web TV, something which may well appeal if you've only just splashed out on a new internet-free goggle box, but want some internet action.

"While internet connected HDTVs are now common, not every household gets to experience this fun and interactive feature, especially if they have an HDTV purchased just a few years ago," said Mike Palazzolo, vice president sales and marketing, consumer video monitoring and security products, Samsung Techwin America. "With the inTouch camera system, Samsung is now bridging the gap between this experience and those consumers who own HDTVs without networking capability."

You'll also get a QWERTY keyboard bundled in to make navigation nice and easy, however despite its "palm-sized" dimensions it does look a little chunky, so be prepared to make some space on your sofa.

Specs for the device include a tilt range of -30 degrees - 0 degrees, which should give the camera decent flexibility when used as a stills camera as well as when using Skype and there's also a integrated USB port so you can insert you own images and uploading to Facebook shouldn't be a problem either.

The webcam is of the 3-megapixel variety and, for those that care, the UI is a skinned version of Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

The Samsung inTouch will be available March 2012 and will retail for $199.99.