Freeview HD Smart-ens up with the Samsung BD-DT7800 PVR
If you kick yourself every-time you read about a new funky app for the Samsung Smart Hub because you've already splashed the cash on your TV and Blu-ray setup, then the Samsung BD-DT7800 may offer you a way in - as it's a Freeview HD recorder with the Smart Hub on board.
As well as a 500GB HDD to record all your Freeview action, it also boasts Wi-Fi connectivity and also has 3D options, with 3D recording possible as well as 2D to 3D conversion on the fly.
But the killer feature is the Smart Hub, which has recently seen a new 3D app launched, is currently the only place to get the BBC News TV app, and also gives you access to a plethora of web-based goodies such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube.
Available on 11 August, the the Samsung BD-DT7800 is priced at £229 but also qualifies for Samsung's cashback offer that we detailed on Pocket-lint last Monday.
