  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Samsung TV news

PlayJam app hits Samsung Smart TVs

|
  PlayJam app hits Samsung Smart TVs
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Back in May, Pocket-lint told you how Samsung Smart TV owners would soon be able to get their game-on through their TVs with the introduction of six Gameloft games, providing they lived in the States or Korea - not so good for people living here in the UK.

Better news comes from PlayJam however, who has announced that its very Samsung Smart TV app is now available in the Samsung Apps store.

The games will be displayed in HD and promise to make use of your TV's motion processing power and there will be a social aspect too, through chat and messaging options. Plus you'll see how your scores measure up with leader-boards and competitions.

PlayJam's CEO, Jasper Smith said: "We are at the beginning of a new revolution in casual and social gaming on TV. 

"Within a few short years we believe that TV games will surpass mobile gaming in terms of revenue and stickiness. It will be a huge business and our strong partnership with Samsung, the global leader in Smart TVs, enables PlayJam and its hundreds of game development partners to deliver outstanding games and social experiences via the PlayJam Social Games Network."

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments