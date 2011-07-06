  PlayJam app hits Samsung Smart TVs

Back in May, Pocket-lint told you how Samsung Smart TV owners would soon be able to get their game-on through their TVs with the introduction of six Gameloft games, providing they lived in the States or Korea - not so good for people living here in the UK.

Better news comes from PlayJam however, who has announced that its very Samsung Smart TV app is now available in the Samsung Apps store.

The games will be displayed in HD and promise to make use of your TV's motion processing power and there will be a social aspect too, through chat and messaging options. Plus you'll see how your scores measure up with leader-boards and competitions.

PlayJam's CEO, Jasper Smith said: "We are at the beginning of a new revolution in casual and social gaming on TV.

"Within a few short years we believe that TV games will surpass mobile gaming in terms of revenue and stickiness. It will be a huge business and our strong partnership with Samsung, the global leader in Smart TVs, enables PlayJam and its hundreds of game development partners to deliver outstanding games and social experiences via the PlayJam Social Games Network."