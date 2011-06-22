  Samsung Smart View app puts TV on your mobile

Need to take a poop but don't want to miss Andy Murray thrashing his way around Centre Court? Well, worry no longer as Samsung has launched its Smart View app putting your TV's action right in the palm of your hand.

Not literally in your palm you understand (now that would be something) but in the display of your Samsung Galaxy S II handset (or your Galaxy Player, Galaxy S or Galaxy Tab later this year).

The app works with the Smart TV D7000 and D8000 series, and doesn't just beam over the Smart Hub web app contents, this is the whole shebang. We're talking TV, a Blu-ray, or even some of your own footage from your camera or other devices.

Guy Kinnell, marketing director for TV, Samsung UK, said: "As the UK’s leading TV brand, we deliver the best in technology and innovation, and Smart View is one such development which will see us continue to lead the TV market.

"Samsung Smart TV is leading the ‘smart revolution’ not only with the features of Smart TV itself - such as rich content, 2D and 3D picture quality, smart functions and design - but also with input devices using our QWERTY smart remote control, the Samsung Remote app, and now with Smart View."

The app is free, and is in the Android Market now.