  Samsung Series 9 3D monitors add Smart Hub access

Samsung has announced the arrival of its new Series 9 LED monitors, bringing 3D and the Smart Hub platform to the equation.

The pick of the two releases (both 27-inchers) is the TA950, which is essentially an internet-connected TV dressed up in monitor clothing - albeit curvy and futuristic looking monitor clothing.

It has a Full HD resolution, offers 3D as well as 2D to 3D conversion on the fly and boasts two HDMI ports so as you can hook up your games console or set top box as well as your PC.

Plus, it has a Freeview HD tuner and access to the plethora of web based TV apps that can be found in Sammy's Smart Hub platform.

"The TA950’s Smart Hub offering enables consumers to connect their monitor with other smart devices in the home," said Phil Gaut, bossman of Samsung's UK Display Division.

"For example, by selecting the Smart View App from the Smart Hub, consumers can share content between the HDTV monitor and their mobile devices. Through the built-in AllShare function on the Smart Hub, consumers can also draw content from other DLNA equipped devices, making it easy to wirelessly stream movies, pictures and music files onto the monitor."

The TA950 also packs two 7-watt internal speakers that support Dolby Digital, SRS TheaterSound HD, DTS 2.0 and 3D Sound.

The other Series 9 monitor is the SA950. It too offers 3D, with 2D to 3D conversion, Full HD and multiple inputs - but has no Smart Hub access or TV functionality.

The 27-inch SA950 is available from Overclockers and Scan (£599.99). The TA950 is available from Harrods, Selfridges, Micro Anvika, Shasonic, Richer Sounds, John Lewis and Best Buy. Both come with active shutter glasses.