  Samsung Smart TV hits 2 million mark

It's been a good day for Samsung Smart TV. Not only has the BBC announced the arrival of its news app for the Samsung connected TV platform, figures have been published stating that it has passed 2 million in terms of sales.

Given that the Smart TV range only went live in March, that's some going from the Korean giant - Samsung is keen to stress that on average it sells 22,000 units a day.

"Samsung Smart TV delivers the most optimized smart experience, while being faithful to TV’s original features such as picture quality and design," said Sang-Chul Lee, senior vice president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

"Offering both product convenience and enriched content is the secret behind the success of our Smart TV. We expect that along with D7000 and D8000, our further expanded models will drive up our Smart TV sales in the second half of this year."

Samsung recently announced 3D content for its Smart TV range as well.