  Samsung adds 3D VOD app to Smart TV lineup

Back in March Pocket-lint told you how Samsung had rolled out a 3D video-on-demand app in its homeland, Korea, and now it's Britain's turn to get in on the 3D app fun.

The new app - Explore 3D - will run on D8000, D7000, D6500, D6100, D6900 and D5520 TVs and is the first free 3D VOD service in the UK.

It will give viewers access to a wide variety of 3D content including films, music videos, children’s classics, documentaries and movie trailers from DreamWorks.

By the end of the year, there will be 70 videos on the platform.

Andy Griffiths, VP for consumer electronics, Samsung UK said: "The demand for 3D is growing rapidly, but only a handful of channels are providing content.

"Samsung has led the 3D LED TV market since it launched last year, and the roll-out of our 3D video-on-demand service demonstrates our commitment to accelerating its growth.

"We believe that in the near future every viewer will have access to 3D content in the comfort of their own living room through a Smart TV. We will therefore continue to develop our Smart TV offering in order to provide consumers with the best viewing experience possible."