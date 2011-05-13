Samsung Smart TVs bulging with Gameloft and Five on Demand apps

Gameloft has revealed the line-up of games it's bringing to Samsung Smart TVs this year. And the Korean consumer electronics giant has also announced a partnership with UK TV channel Five to add its Five on demand service to the company's television platform app range.

An initial catalogue of six Gameloft games will be available on 2011 Samsung TVs, with two, Brain Challenge and TV Show King, now available for download. In addition, the French developer will be releasing UNO, Let’s Golf! 2, Block Breaker Deluxe 2 and Midnight Pool in "the coming weeks".

The announcement ties in with an earlier chat that Pocket-lint had with the company's senior vice president Publishing, Gonzague de Vallois, who exclusively told us that, "...with more power coming to the TVs, we will have more and more manufacturers there. And better and better gaming experiences."

Unfortunately, for UK Samsung Smart TV owners, the titles will only be available in the US and Korea initially, although during our chat back during Mobile World Congress, de Vallois hinted that European's won't have to wait too long. It basically comes down to the fact that Samsung needs to create a paid app service in the UK first, and that's expected in the not too distant future.

Better news for British consumers is that Five on demand is closer to hitting the Samsung Apps store as it'll be afforded as a free download. There's no confirmed release date yet, but we're of the understanding that it'll be very soon.

Yep, you need never miss that episode of Extreme Fishing with Robson Green again.