Samsung shows off 22-inch transparent displays

Did Corning's A Day Made of Glass viral video get you all excited about the possible display tech of the future?

Do you long for a Minority Report or Blade Runner style world, with futuristic displays on every glass surface?

Well, you might not have to wait all that long for it to become a reality as Samsung is has developed some 22-inch, see-through, displays. That's right - we're talking transparent TVs.

There are both monochrome and colour versions, both of which have a 1680x1050 resolution, and a 500:1 contrast ratio.

They are up to four times more transparent than a regular TV and are eco-friendly as they don't need backlights, as the natural light does the job instead. This means 90 per cent less juice is needed.

Production is ongoing, and Sammy sees businesses as the target for the displays.

As Non Phixion once said; "The future is now."