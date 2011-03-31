  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Samsung TV news

Samsung shows off 22-inch transparent displays

|
1/3  
Philips 55OLED803 takes OLED TV perfection to another level
Philips 55OLED803 takes OLED TV perfection to another level

Did Corning's A Day Made of Glass viral video get you all excited about the possible display tech of the future?

Do you long for a Minority Report or Blade Runner style world, with futuristic displays on every glass surface?

Well, you might not have to wait all that long for it to become a reality as Samsung is has developed some 22-inch, see-through, displays. That's right - we're talking transparent TVs.

There are both monochrome and colour versions, both of which have a 1680x1050 resolution, and a 500:1 contrast ratio.

They are up to four times more transparent than a regular TV and are eco-friendly as they don't need backlights, as the natural light does the job instead. This means 90 per cent less juice is needed.

Production is ongoing, and Sammy sees businesses as the target for the displays.

As Non Phixion once said; "The future is now."

PopularIn TV
Ultimate gaming projector? Optoma UHL55 is 4K HDR and has Alexa and speakers built in
Samsung Q900 8K review: The best HDR TV we've ever seen
New Google Chromecast now available for £30
Fire TV Stick vs TV Stick 4K: Which Amazon streaming stick is best for you?
Apple TV could soon become your BT pay TV box of choice
Now TV Streaming Stick review: Low-price streamer needs Full HD content
Comments