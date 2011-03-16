  HBO app from Samsung offers The Sopranos on tap

It's been a big day for Samsung's Smart TV video on demand platform. Over in the electronic giant's homeland of Korea, a 3D TV VOD service has been announced and now, over in the US of A, a hook up with HBO has been revealed.

The partnership will mean that HBO subscribers, who also own a Samsung Smart TV or Blu-ray machine, will be able to tap into entire seasons of the likes of The Sopranos and Sex and the City, Boardwalk Empire and True Blood from the very beginning, as well as having access to HBO documentary films, HBO sports and blockbuster movies.

"Our HBO GO application is a perfect fit for the Samsung Apps platform, providing an excellent value proposition to both HBO subscribers and Samsung customers," said Bernadette Aulestia, SVP, Domestic Network Distribution & Marketing at HBO.

"By streaming HBO GO content directly onto a Samsung TV, we deliver exactly what consumers want - on demand, quality entertainment at no additional charge to HBO subscribers."

Over here in the UK, Sky has signed a £150 million deal for exclusive rights for HBO programming and Sky Anytime+ users can currently access certain HBO shows on-demand using their Sky HD+ boxes.

But the full range of HBO programming on tap - that we'd like to see.

