Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 to stream live broadcasts from Smart TVs

Samsung has told Pocket-lint at the company's t Samsung European Forum 2011 event in Budapest, Hungary, that owners of its latest Smart TVs will be able to stream live TV shows to a compatible tablet or mobile phone.

Both the newly announced Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Samsung Galaxy S II will be able to make use of the televisions' second tuner, effectively turning them into second sets to watch around the home.

Although specs are incredibly light at the moment, the idea is that you’ll be able to connect Galaxy devices wirelessly to the televisions, in much the same way as the company's touchscreen remote control, announced at CES in January.

Unfortunately though, the new service won’t work on every TV in the company’s stable, just the upcoming D7000 and D8000 ranges.

It's also unknown at present whether the system will work on the older Galaxy Tab, Samsung smartphones, or the two new PMP models, the Samsung Galaxy S Wi-Fi 5.0 and the Samsung Galaxy S Wi-Fi 4.0.