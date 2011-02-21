Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 to stream live broadcasts from Smart TVs
Samsung has told Pocket-lint at the company's t Samsung European Forum 2011 event in Budapest, Hungary, that owners of its latest Smart TVs will be able to stream live TV shows to a compatible tablet or mobile phone.
Both the newly announced Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Samsung Galaxy S II will be able to make use of the televisions' second tuner, effectively turning them into second sets to watch around the home.
Although specs are incredibly light at the moment, the idea is that you’ll be able to connect Galaxy devices wirelessly to the televisions, in much the same way as the company's touchscreen remote control, announced at CES in January.
Unfortunately though, the new service won’t work on every TV in the company’s stable, just the upcoming D7000 and D8000 ranges.
It's also unknown at present whether the system will work on the older Galaxy Tab, Samsung smartphones, or the two new PMP models, the Samsung Galaxy S Wi-Fi 5.0 and the Samsung Galaxy S Wi-Fi 4.0.
- Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
- Do VPNs work with Netflix?
- French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
- LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
- Barack and Michelle Obama land a multi-year Netflix production deal
- Sky 4K HDR broadcasts start in Italy, UK Sky Q update imminent?
- Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, news and release date: Set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
- How to Watch the Royal Wedding on TV and online in the UK and US
- Polk's Command Bar with Alexa control is coming to the UK
- What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?
Comments