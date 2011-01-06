  1. Home
Samsung home cinema range for 2011 includes world's slimmest Blu-ray

|
Samsung has announced its TV, Blu-ray and Home Theatre ranges for 2011 at CES 2011 in Las Vegas; and it looks to be a real treat for any hardcore Home Cinema fans as included in the lineup is the world’s slimmest 3D Blu-ray disc player and some pretty tasty LED efforts.

The TVs come in the form of the LED D8000 - which goes for a minimalist design, the LED D6500 - which looks to be one with an "eco-friendly" slant, and the Plasma D6900 series - a solid, all-round performer with some decent connectivity.

No surprise that 3D is the word and feature of the moment with all the televisions offering up a full array of 3D features. As well as this the TVs will feature a new Smart Hub tech that will offer a variety of functions to make browsing and searching easier.

Onto the Blue-ray players, and we have the world’s slimmest 3D Blu-ray disc player in the BD-D7500, a compact and minimalist 3D effort in the BD-D7000, whilst the BD-D6500 will bring built-in Wi-Fi as well as 3D to the table.

All the players get Samsung's system-on-Chip (SoC) for 2D-to-3D conversion of films, pictures and streaming videos, as well as offering Samsung’s new "One-Foot" wireless connection.

The Home Theatre systems include the HT-D7100, which brings a modular, cubic Blu-ray form factor; a 7.1 channel effort with new surround sound tech, a wideband amp and super tweeter speakers in the form of the HT-D6750W; whilst the HW-D570 is a next-gen soundbar with 3D audio.

No word on pricing or availability as yet.

For all the latest CES 2011 news check out our dedicated CES homepage.

