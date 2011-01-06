Samsung sets the standard with world's lightest 3D shutter glasses

You may have read about Samsung's bumper home entertainment launch over at CES, and if you grab one of the new 3D TVs that the Korean giant is offering then you may also want to get yourself a pair of these - the world’s lightest 3D active glasses.

25 per cent lighter than previous Samsung models at less than 30g, the SSG-3700CR specs also cut the LCD response time in half and improved the contrast ratio by 150 per cent.

You can even get a prescription pair if you need glasses to watch TV.

The super-light 3D glasses are made from a flexible, non-toxic carbon fibre nylon and can stretch and bend to accommodate even great big-heads. They have an adjustable, removable nose pad and "enhanced weight balance thanks to the new placement of the printed circuits and batteries behind each ear".

If you do grab some, you may also want to consider the SWC-1000AC; Samsung’s first wireless charger for television accessories.

It can charge up to four pairs of 3D active glasses on an elegant glossy black cylinder using electromagnetic induction technology and operating on standard household electricity.

And, if you really want to show off your new AV setup to your mates, then why not pick up one of the coolest remote controls that we've ever seen - the Samsung TwinView Touch Control, which is a touch screen device that lets you watch anything displayed on the TV on the remote’s LCD screen - nice.

The remote also works as a mini-tablet, tapping into the Samsung Apps, such as Facebook, Skype, Twitter and YouTube, even when the TV is off. A QWERTY keyboard appears on the touch screen when you need to type.

Pricing for all of these accessories has yet to be announced, but we'll keep you updated.

