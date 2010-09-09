  Samsung snaffles exclusive Shrek 3D Blu-ray rights

Samsung has bagged the exclusive rights to the 3D Blu-ray versions of the first four Shrek movies, including the release of the latest film, Shrek Forever After, when it comes out.

It continues the deal that the major Korean manufacturer struck with studio Dreamworks Animation and Jeffery Katzenberg, originally resulting in the 3D Blu-ray edition of Monsters vs Aliens being tied to bundles of Samsung kit.

It will also be the first time that the first three Shrek movies will be available in 3D (for home consumption, at least). They are being converted for the format from their 2D source. Naturally, the forth was a native 3D release in cinemas.

It's not been confirmed how the films will be offered to Samsung customers, or whether the exclusive will prevent their general sale on the build up to Christmas, but a company insider hinted that there will be bundle deal involving the company's 3DTVs and the entire Shrek portfolio.

Additionally, Samsung has the 3D Blu-ray exclusive of How to Train your Dragon, which it will be adding to its 3D glasses packs as a free giveaway from around October. And the IMAX 3D Blu-rays of Into the Deep and Galapagos are also Samsung's to do with what they wish. Pocket-lint's sources suggest that the company is currently unsure exactly what that'll be.

Is the 3D roll-out going slower than you think? Or are you happy with the way it's going? Let us know in the comments below...