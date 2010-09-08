Cartoon Network leads Samsung Internet@TV app explosion

Content is king. Or at least, it's the prince in waiting when it comes to the flatscreen TV market at the moment. While 3D and Full HD (still) gets the plaudits, connected TV features are still in their infancy when it comes to consumer awareness.

However, every major manufacturer is keen to stress the availability of other services on their current range of televisions, as long as they've been connected to the Internet. And Samsung is one of those that's expanding the concept at a rate of knots.

Sony may have Google TV on its way, but Samsung has its own cannon in an impressive arsenal; Internet@TV.

Currently, on UK versions of its LED and top-of-the-range plasma TVs, the company has an app-based service, which offers video-on-demand portals like BBC iPlayer (including BBC HD content), LoveFilm and the recently added music video hub Muzu.tv. But, at the recent IFA show in Berlin, the manufacturer highlighted a whole range of new additions that are expected imminently.

Perhaps the leader in the new wave of apps is the Cartoon Network. The service will stream, for free, all manner of its cartoons and some live-action TV shows from the ITV backcatalogue (such as Lewis and Cold Feet). It's easy to use, with instant on-screen access to the footage.

Further to that will be access to movie rental service Ace Trax, as revealed on Pocket-lint a few days ago, where consumers can buy or rent films to be streamed from the cloud. Box Office 365 will also be available, offering a swathe of titles for a simple monthly fee (£2.99).

Just Eat will also be coming to Samsung's app store, which points users to local restaurants based on their postcode.

These are just the beginning, too, as Samsung told Pocket-lint that there will be between 35-70 applications available to Samsung TV owners (mainly for free download) by the end of 2010.

Do you want apps and extra services on your TV screen? Let us know in the comments below...