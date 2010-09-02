Samsung underlines 3D vision at IFA with new home cinema kit

Not content with unleashing the world's biggest LED HD 3D TV at IFA (and not to mention the world's biggest smartphone), Samsung has re-affirmed its commitment to all things 3D with a barrage of new home cinema equipment, with 3D compatibility a consistent feature.

“With our expanded 3D total solution consumers can enjoy a personalized, immersive and fully connected experience”, said Boo-Keun Yoon, president of Samsung’s visual display business. “This is the promise of Smart TV and we are committed to delivering on that promise”.

Included in the launch are two new 3D plasma TVs with wider viewing angles and less power consumption.

The C680 and the C490 both have "vivid 3D stereoscopic images" and they offer a "superior picture quality with its Clear Image Panel technology".

Compared to last year's models, these bad boys are 40 per cent more energy efficient and, as such, have received the EU's ECO Flower certification.

They are both 50-inch displays and the main difference between the two is that the C680 allows you to hook up your TV with DLNA certified devices via Samsung's AllShare tech.

The C680 will set you back 1349 euros and the C490 1099 euros - and both are available now.

Next up is the HT-C9950W Blu-ray 3D home cinema system, which is a 7.1 channel, multi-dimensional surround sound setup, with a wireless LAN adaptor - meaning easy access to Samsung's App Store or other DLNA devices.

It's available now and will cost you a Euro short of 2000.

If you don't need a system, then you'll be interested to know that Samsung also announced a standalone 3D Blu-ray player - the BD-C8900.

The BD-C8900 has a 500GB HDD on board, allowing for 120 hours of HD recording, and it features digital broadcasting tuners for DVB-T/C or DVB-S2.

Like the HT-C9950W, it is wireless LAN enabled, so again, it could be your gateway to the Samsung App Store.

It's 699 euros and it should also be available now.

Finally, Samsung unleashed the SP-A8000, 3D home projector. According to Samsung, it offers:

"1,000 ANSI lumens (max) brightness, a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, 1500-2000 hours of lamp time, an image size ranging from 40-250 inches and two HDMI inputs", and "allows for 3D viewing with original resolution and 3D realism with Active Shutter Glasses, without viewing angle restrictions".

It's capable of full 3D at 1080p and it will cost you 5500 euros. It hits the shops in late October.

Wow, that's a whole lotta 3D kit.

You can follow all the top tech news coming out of Berlin on our IFA2010 homepage live and as it happens.