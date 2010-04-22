  First 3DTV goes on sale at John Lewis

The 3D revolution has finally started, with high street chain John Lewis being the first to sell Samsung's initial 3DTV. You can pick one up today.

While it is expected that a flood of 3D-ready TVs will hit the markets in time for the World Cup, the store has beaten its rivals to the punch by offering the Samsung 40-inch UE40C7000 LED TV to any customers with close-to £1800 in their pockets. Additionally, as there's little need for a 3DTV without any content or source, the chain is selling the Korean manufacturer's C6900 3D Blu-ray player (£349) and 3D glasses pack (with two pairs of active shutter specs and a copy of Monsters vs Aliens on 3D BD, for £149). It also stocks a 3D-ready HDMI cable (v1.4 specification) for 5p shy of £50.

If eager punters want the whole shebang - the telly and Blu-ray deck - the store will chuck in the glasses and movie for free. It's an offer that will run until 30 June.

The next-gen kit is now available in the retailer's flagship store in Oxford Street and online at www.johnlewis.com. And other branches, at Brent Cross, Bluewater, Kingston and Cribbs Causeway, will follow suit at the weekend.

It will be interesting how many 3DTVs John Lewis manages to shift, and how much demand there is for the format considering that content is hard to come by. Regardless, there's no doubt that the new category has manufacturers and retailers frothing at the bit:

"I believe there will be a really strong future as programme makers, the gaming industry and the movie industry (in the form of 3D Blu-ray titles) all see 3D as a great way to enhance the value of their content. It gives their customers a vastly improved viewing experience", says John Kempner, buyer for vision at JL. "I can see a time when all large screen TVs (above 32in) sold by John Lewis will be 3D-ready - possibly in about two to three years time".

However, for now, it's likely that the major driver for 3D will be how the compatible TVs perform with 2D video. Until the fully-fledged 3D Blu-ray of Avatar comes out, of course.