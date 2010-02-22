  Samsung 3D LED TV to take your living room three-dimensional from March

Samsung has confirmed that its newly announced 3D entertainment products, first shown at CES in Las Vegas at the beginning of the year, will be available to UK customers wanting to go 3D in March 2010.

“The success of recent 3D movie titles is building anticipation from people who want to enjoy the richness of 3D content from the comfort of their living room”, claims Andy Griffiths, VP of consumer electronics for Samsung in the UK.

Starting with the LED 8 Series, LED 7 Series, the LCD 7 Series TVs and the BD-C6900 Blu-ray player, the first 3D models will roll out in key markets beginning in March, with additional models such as the LED 9, the Plasma 7 Series and the HT-C6930W Home Theatre System coming in late spring, says the company.

Those worried about a general lack of 3D footage, shouldn't be says Samsung. The TV maker has included in its 3D processor an auto-conversion technology that renders 2D content into 3D in real time.

"Consumers can add a level of depth and clarity to a live football game, with the simple push of a button", the company claims.