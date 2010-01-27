  1. Home
Samsung starts mass producing 3D TVs

Samsung has issued a press release claiming it has become the first company to commence mass production of panels for 3D LED TVs and 3D LCD TVs. We guess the devil maybe in the details as far as wording goes for that claim, as other manufacturers are also dipping their toes in the 3D waters as far as actual consumer-aimed products go.

"Recently, 3D displays have captured the industry spotlight", says Wonkie Chang, president of the LCD business at Samsung Electronics in the press release. "Samsung Electronics aims to lead the global 3D TV panel market in pioneering panel mass production for 3D LED and LCD TVs".

Samsung has began producing LED and LCD panels for 40-inch, 46-inch and 55-inch full-HD 3D TVs that will use polarized "3D Active Glasses" this month. As far as tech spec goes, the TVs will boast Samsung's 240Hz technology and have a response time of less than four milliseconds.

Samsung showed off some 3D TVs at the recent CES event, and announced a deal with RealD on 3D tech, but for those that can't wait to go 3D in their own living room, news that the tellies are now in production can only be a good thing.

