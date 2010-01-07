  Samsung plans unified app store

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Samsung has announced that it'll be rolling all of its disparate app stores into one monster app store that will serve all of your appy needs in a single place.

At the moment, the company offers different app stores for different mobile phone platforms, as well as apps for televisions, printers, fridges, and all sorts of other gadgets that the company makes. The change means that those will all now be found in one place.

So whether you're searching for an app for your camera, your Blu-ray player or even your nose-hair trimmer, you can head on over to Samsungapps.com to grab whatever you need. You might even find the app you want is available on more than one device that you own.

Of course, the drawback is that only Samsung devices will work with the app store, so unless every electrical item you own is made by Samsung you're still going to have to trawl through a number of stores.

Is visiting a different app store for different devices such a big hassle? Or does it peeve you beyond belief? Tell us whether you reckon Samsung is wasting its time or not in the comments.