Samsung to bring RealD 3D experience to your lounge

That 3D television you're hoping will grace your living room by the end of this year could well be a Samsung model, following the announcement that the manufacturer has teamed up with leading 3D firm RealD for 3D TVs.

RealD's 3D technology will be integrated into Samsung's line-up of 3D TVs with Samsung supporting the proprietary stereoscopic RealD Format, while the two companies will also work together on active eyewear technology and "New Passive Display" tech.

"This partnership pairs world leaders in consumer electronics and 3D technology and will assure that people can enjoy all the 3D content being released in crystal clear 3D on 'RealD ready' Samsung TVs", says Michael V. Lewis, chairman and CEO of RealD, in a press release.

Meanwhile Dongho Shin, senior VP of visual display division at Samsung, says: "Our collaboration with RealD is helping bring a new dimension of TV entertainment to consumer households around the world".

There's no mention of timescale or actual products in the joint announcement, but with CES 2010 a matter of hours away, we'd hope to be able to bring you more very soon.

