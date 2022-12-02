Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

RCA Roku TVs launch in the UK, starting at an amazing £130

(Pocket-lint) - RCA has joined the list of TV manufacturers to release Roku TVs in the UK.

Available in 32-, 40- and 55-inch screen sizes, the RCA Roku TVs come in HD and 4K HDR resolutions and start at just £129.99.

They sport the Roku smart TV platform built in, so you don't need to add a secondary streaming device, and also come with 30-days of free Discovery+.

Roku TVs have a customisable homepage, with access to the thousands of streaming apps and channels available through the platform. This includes all of the UK's free TV services - such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX, All 4 and My5. The RCA sets are also Freeview Play-enabled so you can scroll backwards through the EPG, select a show you may have missed and watch it on catch-up.

The Roku Channel is also available for free, with Roku Originals shows and films, including Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe.

The first RCA Roku TV to be available is the RR32HD1 - a 32-inch model with a HD picture resolution. It has two HDMI ports and two USB ports. It also supports HDR.

The 40-inch model (RR40FH1) is a Full HD variant, while the 55-incher (RR55UD1) is 4K HDR. They are priced at £169.99 and £269.99 respectively.

You can buy the 32-inch RCA Roku TV from Amazon for £129.99 now.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
