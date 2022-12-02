RCA Roku TVs launch in the UK, starting at an amazing £130

(Pocket-lint) - RCA has joined the list of TV manufacturers to release Roku TVs in the UK.

Available in 32-, 40- and 55-inch screen sizes, the RCA Roku TVs come in HD and 4K HDR resolutions and start at just £129.99.

They sport the Roku smart TV platform built in, so you don't need to add a secondary streaming device, and also come with 30-days of free Discovery+.

Roku TVs have a customisable homepage, with access to the thousands of streaming apps and channels available through the platform. This includes all of the UK's free TV services - such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX, All 4 and My5. The RCA sets are also Freeview Play-enabled so you can scroll backwards through the EPG, select a show you may have missed and watch it on catch-up.

The Roku Channel is also available for free, with Roku Originals shows and films, including Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe.

The first RCA Roku TV to be available is the RR32HD1 - a 32-inch model with a HD picture resolution. It has two HDMI ports and two USB ports. It also supports HDR.

The 40-inch model (RR40FH1) is a Full HD variant, while the 55-incher (RR55UD1) is 4K HDR. They are priced at £169.99 and £269.99 respectively.

You can buy the 32-inch RCA Roku TV from Amazon for £129.99 now.

Writing by Rik Henderson.