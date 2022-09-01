Metz coming to UK with affordable Roku TV range

(Pocket-lint) - AV brand Metz is coming to the UK at last. And it's introducing a range of affordable Roku TVs

Already well-estrablished in Germany, the brand will launch four 4K HDR sets and two HD TVs in the UK at the beginning of October.

There will be 32- and 40-inch TVs with 720p / 1080p (2K) pictture resolutions respectively, and 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch sets with Ultra HD 4K. All of them support HDR10 and HLG formats.

They also each run on the Roku TV smart platform, which means that all Roku channels (apps) will be available across the entire range.

All of the Metz televisions come with LCD displays and direct LED backlighting for better contrast (over edge-lit equivalents).

They support up to 60Hz refresh rates, with the 32- and 40-inch models coming with two HDMI ports (one with eARC), while the 4K models each come with three HDMIs (one with eARC).

Having played with different models in the line-up ourselves, we can confirm that the Roku smart experience moves quickly and smoothly on these sets, with no discernable lag between scrolling and starting Netflix, for example.

There is also Freeview Play on board for catch-up TV access and zipping backwards through the EPG to find programmes to stream. The TVs all support wireless as well as wired (LAN) internet connectivity.

Pricing for the Metz Roku TVs is attractive. The 4K range starts at £299 for the 43 MRD6000Z, rising to £449 for the 65-inch 65 MRD6000Z.

The 32 MTD6000Z is just £159, while the 40-incher is £199.

Writing by Rik Henderson.