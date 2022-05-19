Element Roku TV launched for outdoors viewing this summer

(Pocket-lint) - Roku and Element have partnered for a new TV designed for outdoor use this summer.

The Element Roku TV comes with a 55-inch 4K HDR (HDR 10) LED panel. Brightness is rated at 700 NITS so it can punch through sunlight, while anti-glare glass is used to minimise reflections.

It also offers extra protection against the elements, with IP55 certification for weather, water, dust and humidity proofing. The TV can also withstand temperatures from minus 4-degrees fahrenheit to a high of 104-degrees.

It runs on Roku OS, so is capable of installing and accessing any and all channels available on other Roku devices. That includes Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Hulu.

"With the outdoor Element Roku TV, we're able to expand Roku's offerings of the number one selling Smart TV operating system in the US into a new part of the home," said Roku's senior director of business development, Tom McFarland.

"The power and ease of use of Roku TV, combined with Element's accessible-to-all, feature-driven hardware fits perfectly with any outdoor living space."

The Element Roku TV is available in the US only and can be purchased from Walmart, priced at $1,299.99.

Writing by Rik Henderson.