(Pocket-lint) - Roku has announced that its Roku Ultra streaming media player will include its Voice Remote Pro.

Previously, the player included the company’s standard remote. The Voice Remote Pro remote adds more buttons, always-on listening, and a rechargeable battery. It typically costs $30 to purchase on its own, but now the Ultra will include it while staying at its original of $99.99. In a press release, Roku said the default bundle will go live in mid-May 2022.

Roku's website already makes clear that the Ultra comes with the Voice Remote Pro remote. Pocket-lint has to admit, however, that having to charge the remote over Micro USB is not an ideal experience. Voice commands without the touch of a button are cool, but AAs in addition is even better than having to charge.

Keep in mind Roku also offers the $70 Streaming Stick 4K Plus with the Voice Remote Pro. It costs $20 more than the regular Streaming Stick 4K.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.