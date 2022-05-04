(Pocket-lint) - Apple Music has come to Roku.

That means, if you own a Roku TV or Roku device, you can now play songs and videos from Apple's own music subscription service. Roku announced on Monday that the "app will be available to download later today". Keep in mind Apple Music has been available on Amazon's Fire TV platform for about three years and is also available on the PlayStation 5.

It's taken a while for it to roll out beyond Apple's own ecosystem. And, unfortunately, even on Roku, it won't support all features. For instance, Apple Music on Roku won't offer lossless or spatial audio "at this time", a Roku spokesperson told the media. These features are not limited to Apple devices, however, as they're currently available in Apple Music for Android.

You can download Apple Music from the Roku Channel Store. It will offer access to your new or existing Apple Music subscription plus your entire music library on all your devices. Simply sign in or create a new Apple ID to start listening to Apple Music on your Roku player, TV, or soundbar like the Roku Streambar Pro.

An Apple Music subscription is available for $9.99 per month in the US. New customers can take advantage of a one-month free trial offer.

For more about Apple Music and how it works, see Pocket-lint's guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.