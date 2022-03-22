Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Roku OS 11 update: What can your Roku device do now?

(Pocket-lint) - Roku is rolling out a new version of its operating system to Roku devices around the globe.

Roku OS 11 will appear on your device over the coming weeks and brings with it some cool new features.

Here are the highlights of what to expect.

What's new in Roku OS 11?

The latest update for Roku streaming devices adds a new feature, Roku Photo Streams, an easy way to share and view your favourite photos and a number of essential tweaks.

The company's senior vice president of product and experience, Gidon Katz, explained that the additions are centred around making the platform more personalised: "With Roku OS 11, we’re offering a platform with new personalised updates across search, audio, content discovery, along with a new feature that allows our customers to display and even share photo albums through Roku devices," he said.

Roku Photo Streams

Photo Streams allows a user to create a personalised screensaver using their own photos. You can upload photos to Roku devices directly, via a mobile phone or PC, then set them as a screensaver. Streams can also be shared with other Roku devices, so can be used by family or friends too.

Automatic speech clarity

Roku's audio products can now be set to dynamically identify and amplify dialogue.

New sound modes

There are new sound presets for Roku's soundbars and speakers too: Standard, Dialogue, Movie, Music, and Night.

A/V sync

A new calibration tool has been added to the Roku mobile app. You can use it to ensure the audio and video sync is correct on your player or Steambar.

What to watch

A new what to watch destination has been added to the main homescreen menu. It recommends movies, TV shows and videos from a variety of streaming services. It will include content that is trending with Roku users and more.

Live TV

In addition to the existing Live TV zone, Roku OS 11 enables users to see recently watched live TV content. The latest in local and national news, sports, movies and more now appear in the Live TV section.

Voice-enabled keyboard

Users can now enter email addresses, passwords and PIN information using Roku Voice functionality, making it easier to sign into a channel for the first time.

Mobile app

The Roku mobile app has new design elements offering a more visual experience when searching for content. Visual images of cast and crew will be available on shows and movies, for example.

When will Roku OS 11 be available?

Roku OS 11 will be available as an over-the-air update for Roku streaming devices, TVs and speaker systems in the "coming weeks".

