(Pocket-lint) - If you own a Roku device, whether it's a set-top box or a soundbar, it's now a lot easier to find live content, including sports and primetime TV.

Roku has added a "Live TV Zone" to the left-hand menu of Roku devices. There, you’ll find Roku's own Live TV Channel Guide from The Roku Channel, as well as third-party live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Philo, Sling, and YouTube TV. In addition, you'll see all your recently watched content and what’s currently on - including local and national news and sports - all from within the new Live TV Zone tab.

To find Live TV Zone, turn on your Roku device. Then, in the left-hand navigation menu, scroll to "Live TV", or you can simply search for "Live TV Zone". That's it! Now, from this one-stop shop, you can access and watch a range of live TV.

Keep in mind this is Roku's latest effort to bolster its live TV offerings. Last year, it launched voice command support for its Live TV Channel Guide, and last autumn it updated the guide with free access to over 200 live channels. These channels include news, weather, kids’ television, and sports.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.