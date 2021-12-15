Roku gets Discovery+ in UK and Ireland

(Pocket-lint) - Discovery+ is now available on Roku devices in the UK and Ireland.

Having already rolled out across the US, Canada and Brazil, the streaming service is now a downloadable channel the other side of the pond too.

It can be found in the channel store on Roku streaming devices and Roku TVs now.

Discovery+ is a paid subscritpion service that offers a vast amount of documentaries and reality TV series, including true crime stories. There is also sports coverage too, plus many Discovery+ Originals that can only be found on the platform.

Membership costs £4.99 / €5.99 per month for the entertainment package, or £6.99 / €6.99 for entertainment and sport. You can subscribe directly through the Roku channel.

"At Discovery, it is our goal to share our best in class brands and storytelling with viewers around the globe wherever and whenever they are consuming content," said Discovery's Gabe Sauerhoff.

"We are thrilled to expand our global partnership with Roku and bring their subscribers in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland everything that Discovery+ has to offer."

Discovery+ is also available on other connected devices, including Sky TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and mobiles, and Android.