(Pocket-lint) - Google will no longer pull the YouTube app from Roku, and it'll return the YouTube TV app.

The Mountain View company has reached a multi-year agreement with Roku. As part of their deal, Google will continue to distribute the YouTube app and YouTube TV app to Roku. This decision comes about eight months after Google pulled the official YouTube TV app from the Roku Channel Store and just one day before the regular YouTube app would have been removed from the store.

Roku announced the new deal with Google via Twitter.

"Effective today, we have agreed to a multi-year extension with Google for YouTube and YouTube TV", said Roku. "This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform."

Roku and Google had been warring over a contract extension, with Roku claiming Google was demanding more data as well as a more featured place on its devices. They needed to reach an agreement by 9 December 2021 or else Google planned to pull the YouTube app from Roku.

That would've been a major blow to Roku users, as they'd no longer have access to Google's popular video services. Luckily, that's been avoided.