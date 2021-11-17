TCL Roku TV owners now have access to an 8K channel

(Pocket-lint) - Owners of 8K Roku TVs finally have a channel they can call their own.

The Explorers hosts swathes of nature documentary footage in 8K HDR and it's now available as a channel for TCL's 8K Roku TVs.

It's also available across all other Roku TVs, but they will naturally be limited to a maximum 4K HDR output.

Owners of the TCL 6-Series 8K sets also get 3-months free access to Explorers+ - a subscription area of the channel that contains hundreds of premium 8K and 4K movies.

"Our entire team is thrilled to share the beauty of The Explorers Earth Inventory at the maximum resolution and quality in homes via 8K Roku televisions,” said The Explorers' CEO, Olivier Chiabodo.

TCL and potentially other manufacturers plan to launch additional 8K TVs in the future: "Stay tuned for more models coming soon," said Roku's Bill Wilson in a blog post.

Bar The Explorers, YouTube is pretty much the only other place to enjoy decent 8K footage at present. And even then, it's hardly prolific.

The 8K TV market is still in its infancy though, so we fully expect to see other channels, streaming services and smart TV apps embrace the super high resolution in the coming years.