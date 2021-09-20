(Pocket-lint) - Roku has officially announced a new version of its Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

Replacing the Streaming Stick+, the new model adds Dolby Vision, faster processing and an improved wireless receiver.

Its UK launch will also coincide with the release of Roku OS 10.5, which will roll out to the brand's existing streaming devices too.

Available from October for the same price - £49.99 - the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K will come with Dolby Vision support for the first time. This will be active on apps that support it, including Netflix and Disney+ (we hope). HDR10+ is also supported on the device.

It also sports a new quad-core processor, claimed to be 30 per cent faster than the one in the Streaming Stick+. Roku boasts its new wireless receiver offers two-times faster data transfer speeds.

As before, you get a voice remote with the Streaming Stick 4K, to use commands through Roku's own voice recognition system. Alexa and Google Assistant are also supported, but only through external smart speakers.

Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are supported too.

Roku OS 10.5 brings a stack of new features, not just to the updated stick but also existing devices.

Roku Voice is improved, including more channels (apps) now supporting commands through search, such as Netflix and Spotify.

A new Home tab has been added to the Roku mobile app. It provides instant access to the latest and recommended content. There's a Save List too, which enables you to store shows in the app for future viewing.

And, Roku's AV sync feature is improved, with enhancements to wireless private listening. It can now adjust the experience based on the headphones you wear.

The new Roku OS will rollout to supported devices in the "coming weeks".